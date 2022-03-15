Advertisement

Telling Alaska’s Story: Wooshkeetaan totem pole stands again in Juneau

By Sean Maguire
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A 40-foot red cedar totem pole is once again standing, indoors in downtown Juneau.

The Wooshkeetaan totem pole was carved by Nathan Jackson, a Tlingit master carver, over a six-week period in 1980 with help from Steve Brown and Dorica Jackson. It was carved to mark the centennial of the founding of the City of Juneau.

For over 30 years, the Wooshkeetaan pole stood out in the elements in front of Centennial Hall and was battered by Taku Winds. In 2016, it had degraded enough to be deemed too unsafe to be left standing and it was brought down.

Niko Sanguinetti, curator of collections and exhibits at Juneau-Douglas City Museum, said it has sat in storage since then in the museum’s permanent collection. But work has gone on behind the scenes to raise it again.

The Wooshkeetaan pole represents the Eagle and Wolf. Its partner is the Áak’w pole, representing the Raven and Crow, which has stood inside Juneau Douglas High School for close to 20 years. Duality and balance are essential parts of Tlingit culture.

“It’s heavily uneven to have one of the pair up,” Sanguinetti explained.

The museum worked with several organizations to give the Wooshkeetaan pole a second life. But there could have been a hitch.

Traditionally, totem poles have a natural lifespan. They are raised and exist in the elements outdoors before they are brought down once they are degraded to decompose and eventually return to the earth.

“When museums get into the mix, it gets really confusing,” Sanguinetti said. “Our mandate is to protect things in our care in perpetuity.”

The Wooshkeetaan clan decided to preserve this pole and have it stand near a Haida pole in the atrium of the State Office Building, giving both balance.

On Friday, a large gathering of dignitaries came for the totem pole’s rededication ceremony. Bob Sam, a Tlignit storyteller, said he had to come as the finishing touches were made to secure it.

“What a wonderful thing happening today,” he said. “When one culture meets another and we get to know each other.”

The Wooshkeetaan pole depicts clan crests, the image of a shaman — and unusually for an Eagle pole — it also tells a Raven story. Jackson, now 83 years old, stood and spoke about his totem pole, which lives again and is ready to tell its story and educate the next generation.

“It represents who we are, it represents history,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass camps with his dogs during midday on the Norton Bay sea ice
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass, Dallas Seavey in mandatory 8-hour rests at White Mountain checkpoint
This photo is from March 12 after Hugh Neff scratched from the 2022 Iditarod. Neff was feeding...
Neff says he was bullied, forced to scratch; Iditarod race marshal disagrees
K300 winner Matthew Failor (Source: Facebook)
Aggressive moose shot by Iditarod musher near Galena
Alaska State Troopers
North Pole teen dies after shooting
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning
Earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning

Latest News

An Alaska Native corporation and the City of Whittier are celebrating a decision by the Alaskan...
Whittier hoping for more cruise ship visitors after lease approval, and Huna Totem Corp. commitment
Leading Iditarod musher Brent Sass talks with the Alaska's News Source team in White Mountain.
Sass on fast pace, but 2022 Iditarod not headed for record finish
The UAA campus.
UAA provides housing scholarship to ease financial burden
Whittier is hoping for more cruise ship visitors after lease approval, and Huna Totem commitment
Whittier hoping for more cruise ship visitors after lease approval, and Huna Totem Corp. commitment