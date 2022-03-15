Telling Alaska’s Story: Wooshkeetaan totem pole stands again in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A 40-foot red cedar totem pole is once again standing, indoors in downtown Juneau.

The Wooshkeetaan totem pole was carved by Nathan Jackson, a Tlingit master carver, over a six-week period in 1980 with help from Steve Brown and Dorica Jackson. It was carved to mark the centennial of the founding of the City of Juneau.

For over 30 years, the Wooshkeetaan pole stood out in the elements in front of Centennial Hall and was battered by Taku Winds. In 2016, it had degraded enough to be deemed too unsafe to be left standing and it was brought down.

Niko Sanguinetti, curator of collections and exhibits at Juneau-Douglas City Museum, said it has sat in storage since then in the museum’s permanent collection. But work has gone on behind the scenes to raise it again.

The Wooshkeetaan pole represents the Eagle and Wolf. Its partner is the Áak’w pole, representing the Raven and Crow, which has stood inside Juneau Douglas High School for close to 20 years. Duality and balance are essential parts of Tlingit culture.

“It’s heavily uneven to have one of the pair up,” Sanguinetti explained.

The museum worked with several organizations to give the Wooshkeetaan pole a second life. But there could have been a hitch.

Traditionally, totem poles have a natural lifespan. They are raised and exist in the elements outdoors before they are brought down once they are degraded to decompose and eventually return to the earth.

“When museums get into the mix, it gets really confusing,” Sanguinetti said. “Our mandate is to protect things in our care in perpetuity.”

The Wooshkeetaan clan decided to preserve this pole and have it stand near a Haida pole in the atrium of the State Office Building, giving both balance.

On Friday, a large gathering of dignitaries came for the totem pole’s rededication ceremony. Bob Sam, a Tlignit storyteller, said he had to come as the finishing touches were made to secure it.

“What a wonderful thing happening today,” he said. “When one culture meets another and we get to know each other.”

The Wooshkeetaan pole depicts clan crests, the image of a shaman — and unusually for an Eagle pole — it also tells a Raven story. Jackson, now 83 years old, stood and spoke about his totem pole, which lives again and is ready to tell its story and educate the next generation.

“It represents who we are, it represents history,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.