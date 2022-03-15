Advertisement

Thieves steal 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel. (Credit: KHOU, FUQUA EXPRESS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KHOU) - Police in Texas are searching for thieves who allegedly stole 1,000 gallons of fuel right in front of people in broad daylight.

The whole incident was caught on camera.

The gas station claims that last week, thieves in a green van stole $5,000 worth of diesel through a trap door.

The gas station said the thieves hit them three times and tried a fourth before they were chased off.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“With gas prices hitting new highs, thieves are looking to steal gas,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

Zuber said that for a long time, siphoning was a popular method used to steal gas, but new methods for newer-model cars are being used now.

“Thieves in some cases have begun to drill directly into the fuel tank,” he said.

Thankfully, drivers do have ways to protect themselves.

AAA recommends that drivers park in a garage and invest in security cameras or motion-detecting lights. AAA also said when parking in public, park in a well-lit, busy area, fenced-in lot or near an exit in a garage.

If you have an older vehicle, consider purchasing a gas cap that locks.

If you think you are a victim of fuel theft, AAA said there are some signs to look for like the smell of gas, a puddle underneath your vehicle near the fuel tank, a vehicle that does not start, a fuel gauge that is lower than you remember or if the check engine light comes on.

“Once a driver confirms their vehicle has been tampered with, you should contact the police, file a report, reach out to your insurance agent to see if your policy covers related repairs,” Zuber said.

