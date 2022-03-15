UAA provides housing scholarship to ease financial burden

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University Of Alaska Anchorage is providing additional financial assistance for students living on campus.

UAA announced on their website that they have created a new general housing scholarship — a $1,000 per semester scholarship will be deducted from the housing fees for all students living in on-campus housing during the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters — without the necessity of an additional application.

“This scholarship is being created in recognition of the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic,” the UAA website states.

UAA Director of Residence Life Ryan Hill said that some students cannot attend college if they are unable to live on campus.

“We believe that the experience of living on campus is so significantly different and the support systems that we have built in here really do lead to greater retention and a student just feeling more connected to campus and improving their overall experience,” Hill said.

This discount will be applied to the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters which will impact all 331 currently students living on campus.

Hill said that approximately 600 students were living on campus during the fall semester of 2019, but that the number of on-campus students has declined at a similar rate as the student population. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Hill noticed more students moving off campus to try and save money.

For UAA senior aviation student Nathan Moran, hands-on experience working with planes was not feasible as classes shifted online. For Moran, living on campus has made a major difference with his college education.

“My experience has been enhanced by living on campus here at UAA,” Moran said. “I’ve been able to meet people who I can all life long friends and just kind of living my college years on a college campus I have seen the benefits of that outweigh any of the monetary costs that I would have gotten by moving off campus.”

Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 while living on campus have been provided a quarantine area and assistance from residence staff members with tasks such as laundry and food delivery until they were able to return to their dorm rooms.

