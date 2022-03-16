Anchorage man heading to Poland will deliver aid to Ukrainian refugees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has many people wondering what they can do to help, but for 20-year-old Anchorage resident Ryan White, the answer was easy. White said he needed to go.

“I just decided to take some immediate action and go out and actually, you know, do something for a change, so, not just repeating the same process every day,” White said. “I’m actually getting out there and making a difference.”

The Service High grad left Anchorage on Tuesday, heading for London, Warsaw and finally the Polish border city of Medyka, where thousands of Ukrainian refugees cross every day. White has no plans to fight. In fact, his part-time job with the Alaska Army National Guard prohibits him from stepping foot in Ukraine. Instead, he’s delivering bags of donated medical supplies.

“I received an overwhelming amount of support from fellow Alaskans, family members, family friends and even my friends,” he said. “So we’ve raised around $6,300 now. One individual donor completely covered my flight using their Air Miles, which was amazing.”

Nearly as amazing, White said, is how quickly the effort came together. He started organizing the mission about a week and a half ago.

White said he isn’t particularly concerned about his own safety, despite heading to a part of the world where no one knows what will happen next. But his father, Doug White, said he can’t help but worry about his son. The senior White added that he’s proud of his son and ultimately endorses his plan. It’s also a relief that he has a ticket home on April 5.

Ryan White says he hopes to help in whatever way he can before that date and he encouraged others to do the same.

“It doesn’t mean you need to go and do what I’m doing,” he said. “Just any way you see fit, just do what you can.”

