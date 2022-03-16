Advertisement

Anchorage School District puts focus on teaching students financial literacy in the classroom

The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is making a push for more of its students to learn about financial literacy in the classroom before they graduate.

During the goal monitoring portion of Tuesday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, Superintendent Deena Bishop outlined a financial literacy update to the district’s existing economics courses.

Even though the district does offer a financial literacy math class for students, it’s taken as an elective while economic courses are required for graduation.

“The economics course does touch on financial literacy, but not in-depth enough to meet the standards that we added to this financial literacy update,” Bishop said during the meeting. “Those six things are earning income, spending, saving, investing, managing credit, and managing risk.”

Bishop added the literacy update would align their economic classes with the national standard for personal financial literacy.

The district has a group of teachers revising academic plans for the literacy update, and this fall those plans are scheduled to be revised based on feedback. The district’s timeline said training for teachers will happen in November on an in-service day and will be launched district-wide in January of 2023.

“The teachers that are working on this build them out so that the standards for specifically financial literacy are taught in the economics course, not just touched on,” Bishop said.

The school board took action during Tuesday night’s meeting and unanimously approved the adoption of the English language arts literacy program for ninth and 10th graders.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title
The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass pulls into Nome to win the Last Great Race
This photo is from March 12 after Hugh Neff scratched from the 2022 Iditarod. Neff was feeding...
Neff says he was bullied, forced to scratch; Iditarod race marshal disagrees
Elishaba Doerksen, the oldest daughter of the Pilgrim family, has written a book detailing the...
New book from eldest Pilgrim daughter details escape from father’s abuse
Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman, who was initially indicted on seven charges including...
Former Department of Homeland Security officer indicted on additional sexual assault charges in Anchorage

Latest News

Uluao “Junior” Aumavae speaks to the Anchorage Assembly during his confirmation hearing on...
Anchorage Assembly confirms acting chief equity officer as lawsuit with Bronson administration continues
Members of the Alaska Legislative Budget and Audit Committee meet on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 in...
Committee approves subpoenas in investigation of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director’s firing
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Dunleavy says state can pay a $3,700 PFD with a $3.6 billion surplus, but some legislators are skeptical
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has unveiled an updated revenue forecast that shows the state with billions...
Dunleavy administration forecasts billions more in oil revenue