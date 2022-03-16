Advertisement

Final approval for landmark opioid settlement announced

By Taylor Burke
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A huge opioid settlement has received final approval after three years, giving the state of Alaska millions of dollars in funds.

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor announced March 1 that a $26 billion agreement has been made to settle claims involving poor practices by three major distributors related to the opioid epidemic: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, as well as Johnson & Johnson, a big manufacturer and marketer of opioids.

Alaska received a total of $58 million from the settlement and the money will be coming into local and state governments in the second quarter of this year, after the three companies begin sending money to a national administrator on April 2. According to the press release, 15% of that will go to nine political subdivisions in Alaska who participated in the agreement and the remainder will be used to help Alaskans recover from the side effects of opioid addiction.

More from Alaska's News Source: Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary School

States and political subdivisions have been working with the distributors involved in this settlement for several years. The agreement established guidelines for companies that are intended to prevent more of an opioid crisis.

The agreement requires that Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell opioids and will not provide funds to third parties who promote them, and that Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen must use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies. It also will stop pharmacy’s ability to receive shipments and report companies who show signs of deviation from these rules.

The drug companies announced the settlement plan last year.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title
A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Body found outside Big Lake Elementary School briefly puts school into stay-put mode
Elishaba Doerksen, the oldest daughter of the Pilgrim family, has written a book detailing the...
New book from eldest Pilgrim daughter details escape from father’s abuse
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Dunleavy says state can pay a $3,700 PFD with a $3.6 billion surplus, but some legislators are skeptical
The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod live blog: Top 10 mushing teams make it to Nome

Latest News

A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Former Iditarod musher Dee Dee Jonrowe and Beth Verge report from Nome during the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod Trail Report - Wednesday, March 16 - Noon
The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod live blog: Top 10 mushing teams make it to Nome
AP
Alaska reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days