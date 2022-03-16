Advertisement

Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.

Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.

