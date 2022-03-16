Series of storms cycle through Gulf of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The freeze-thaw pattern has made a return to Southcentral, as a series of storms will continue to reinforce warmer conditions. With clouds making a return to the region, temperatures are nearly 10 to 15 degrees warmer than previous mornings. The warmer weather comes as an area of low pressure pulls into the Gulf of Alaska, with active weather set to make a return through the rest of this week.

While rain and snow looks to primarily stay confined to coastal regions, we could see some light snowfall activity for parts of Anchorage, the Mat-Su and western Kenai Peninsula. However, these areas are trending drier due to weak forcing aloft and drier air in place. In these areas that do manage to squeeze out some light snow showers, less than half an inch is expected. For the rest of Southcentral, 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected through Thursday morning.

As the cycle of sotrms continue to pull through the Gulf of Alaska the rest of this week, the warm and cloud conditions will stay with us. This will keep daily highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. While many main roads are on the drier side, you’ll want to watch the side roads into the weekend. We’ll easily see many ice pot holes be an issue this week for parking lots and side roads, as the freeze-thaw pattern gets well underway.

While the storms will primarily impact coastal regions of Southcentral this week, all of Southeast will continue to see wet and warm weather. Highs will easily manage to clim into the low to mid 40s daily, with windy conditions sticking around with each advancing low. While no heavy precipitation looks possible, many locations could see up to 2 inches of rain by Friday.

