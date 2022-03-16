Advertisement

Storm moves into southern Alaska

Warmer temperatures follow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage dropped to its coldest temperatures in week this morning, at 10 degrees near the airport. That makes it the coldest day since late February. Sunshine and blue sky started the day Tuesday, but clouds arrived by afternoon.

A storm is moving north, up from the Gulf of Alaska with moisture. That means snow as the precipitation event begins, but rain will be mixing in around the coasts as daytime high temperatures on Wednesday go up to the lower 40s. This latest low pressure system circulates through Friday.

Anchorage is not expected to see much accumulation of snow. The Chugach Range and Kenai Mountains will block much of the precipitation from the city. Heavy snow amounts are predicted for Seward (5-10 inches) and Whittier (15 to 20 inches) but rain will melt much of it.

Brace for rain in Southeast Alaska, as two fronts swing through the region the rest of the week.

Wind chills to 55 below are expected for Deadhorse and Prudhoe Bay as a wind chill advisory remains in place Tuesday evening.

The hot spot for Alaska was Ketchikan at 47 degrees and the cold spot was Northway, where the temperature bottomed out at 31 below zero.

