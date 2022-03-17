Alaska House passes bill to end marriage for 14-15 year olds

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House has passed legislation that would repeal a provision of law that allows a court to grant permission for someone as young as 14 to marry.

The repeal provision was adopted last week as representatives weighed amendments to a bill dealing with witness requirements for marriage. A vote on the bill was not taken until Wednesday, when it passed 27-13. The measure next goes to the Senate for consideration.

The bill repeals a section of law that spells out a process under which a court can grant permission for someone as young as 14-years-old to marry. It leaves in place another provision of law that allows for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent.

