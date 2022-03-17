Advertisement

Alyeska Ski Resort extends season thanks to additional snowfall

Due to a recent snowfall, officials at Alyeska Ski Resort in Girdwood have decided to extend the ski season by adding on three more weekends.
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to a recent snowfall, officials at Alyeska Ski Resort in Girdwood have decided to extend the ski season by adding on three more weekends.

“After last night’s storm, we are well above 660 inches of snowfall for the season, with a base depth of around 165, give or take, so that’s really, really prime conditions,” said Ben Napolitano with Alyeska Resort. “So what we are going to do at the end of our ski season of daily operations, which is scheduled for April 24, we are going to operate three additional weekends into May.”

Those weekends are April 30 to May 1, May 7-8, and May 14-15.

Napalitano says the weekends will be scaled down, with skiers and snowboarders loading up on the “Ted’s Express” chairlift and then offloading from the “Glacier Bowl Express” chairlift.

