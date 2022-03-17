Advertisement

American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

President Biden responds to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's direct appeal for more U.S. help for Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department confirmed Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

The department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, who was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud last week.

Chernihiv police said on Facebook there was a heavy artillery attack on the city and a U.S. citizen was among the civilians killed.

In Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, the capital, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours, killed during heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.

