Anchorage nonprofit to donate thousands to help pets overseas in Ukraine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friends of Pets is an Anchorage nonprofit that helps animals across the state. Now, they are looking to helping animals on the other side of the world.

“We were all heartbroken with the war in Ukraine and I think seeing the images of people carrying their cat carriers and holding onto their dogs and trying to figure out how to evacuate with their animals, and also knowing that there are many people that won’t leave because of their animals,” said Friends of Pets Vice President Michele Girault.

The organization has started raising funds to send to Ukraine and have already had a donor match up to $5,000 of the money raised.

“What we’re doing is raising money that we will then transition to international organizations that are on the ground in Ukraine and in Poland that are helping evacuees that have pets, so that they can get food, and medication, and things that they need. And then also helping shelters in Ukraine to continue to feed the animals that are housed there,” Girault said.

All the funds will be routed directly to established international animal aid groups working in Ukraine and Poland, with one of them being the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The money will then be dispersed to their partners in Ukraine.

“Because the need is so emergent, we were kind of targeting to just do this for a couple weeks by the end of the month, but if we reach our goal we’re going to send that money off so it can get into the hands of people that need it,” Girault said.

The group has raised over $11,000 with a goal of $15,000 to send.

For more information on this effort, visit the Friends of Pets website.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.