Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official

A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada,...
A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1.

A senior government official confirmed the change Wednesday.

Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test.

The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

