Kotlik man indicted on charges after woman strangled, dog stabbed

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bethel grand jury indicted 44-year-old Pius Teeluk on March 15 following an incident on March 10.

According to a Department of Law press release, Teeluk was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, cruelty to animals, and two counts of second-degree murder at the Tuesday grand jury hearing.

The press release alleges that Teeluk “stabbed and killed the family dog and then strangled girlfriend Marie Unok.”

Troopers wrote in a dispatch that troopers in Fairbanks were initially notified of a disturbance by 37-year-old Marie Unok, of Kotlik, at 1:02 a.m. on March 10, but were unable to respond until March 12 due to inclement weather. Kotlik is approximately 165 miles from Bethel. According to the dispatch, Teeluk spoke with troopers approximately 10 hours after Unok and was arrested upon trooper’s arrival on March 12.

The Department of Law press release said that Teeluk could face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if convicted and that Teeluk is currently held on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information related to the charges is encouraged by the Department of Law to contact the Bethel Trooper Post.

