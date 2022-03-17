Advertisement

Kotlik man indicted on charges after woman strangled, dog stabbed

By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bethel grand jury indicted 44-year-old Pius Teeluk on March 15 following an incident on March 10.

According to a Department of Law press release, Teeluk was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, cruelty to animals, and two counts of second-degree murder at the Tuesday grand jury hearing.

The press release alleges that Teeluk “stabbed and killed the family dog and then strangled girlfriend Marie Unok.”

Related: Man faces murder charge in death of Kotlik woman

Troopers wrote in a dispatch that troopers in Fairbanks were initially notified of a disturbance by 37-year-old Marie Unok, of Kotlik, at 1:02 a.m. on March 10, but were unable to respond until March 12 due to inclement weather. Kotlik is approximately 165 miles from Bethel. According to the dispatch, Teeluk spoke with troopers approximately 10 hours after Unok and was arrested upon trooper’s arrival on March 12.

The Department of Law press release said that Teeluk could face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if convicted and that Teeluk is currently held on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information related to the charges is encouraged by the Department of Law to contact the Bethel Trooper Post.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Dunleavy says state can pay a $3,700 PFD with a $3.6 billion surplus, but some legislators are skeptical
Uluao “Junior” Aumavae speaks to the Anchorage Assembly during his confirmation hearing on...
Anchorage Assembly confirms acting chief equity officer as lawsuit with Bronson administration continues
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Person of interest in Anchorage homicide case taken into custody after trying to run from officers, police say
Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title

Latest News

Fastcast March 17, 2022
The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod live blog: Top 24 teams into Nome
An Anchorage hairdresser donated over $3,000 worth of beauty supplies to Abused Women’s Aid in...
Anchorage hairdresser donates over $3,000 worth of beauty supplies to domestic violence shelter
Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska COVID-19 update