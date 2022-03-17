March delivers snow and rain, again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and the Southcentral region warmed up significantly Wednesday. Anchorage hit 38 degrees for the official high.

Cold, dry air and strong winds are impacting western Alaska. Southerly flow is occurring over Southcentral to Southeast Alaska, with much different conditions. Snow and rain is going to fall in mostly coastal areas, although a chance of snow is in the outlook overnight as lows drop to the 20s.

The hot spot for Alaska was Homer at 46 degrees and the cold spot was Arctic Village, where the temperature bottomed out at 30 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.