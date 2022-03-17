Advertisement

March delivers snow and rain, again

Warmer temperatures means daytime melting
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and the Southcentral region warmed up significantly Wednesday. Anchorage hit 38 degrees for the official high.

Cold, dry air and strong winds are impacting western Alaska. Southerly flow is occurring over Southcentral to Southeast Alaska, with much different conditions. Snow and rain is going to fall in mostly coastal areas, although a chance of snow is in the outlook overnight as lows drop to the 20s.

The hot spot for Alaska was Homer at 46 degrees and the cold spot was Arctic Village, where the temperature bottomed out at 30 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title
A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Body found outside Big Lake Elementary School briefly puts school into stay-put mode
A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Dunleavy says state can pay a $3,700 PFD with a $3.6 billion surplus, but some legislators are skeptical
Elishaba Doerksen, the oldest daughter of the Pilgrim family, has written a book detailing the...
New book from eldest Pilgrim daughter details escape from father’s abuse

Latest News

MF-AK Map 3-16-22
March delivers snow and rain, again
Series of storms cycle through Gulf of Alaska
Series of storms cycle through Gulf of Alaska
Series of storms cycle through Gulf of Alaska
Series of storms cycle through Gulf of Alaska
Moonset-Melissa 3-15-22
Storm moves into southern Alaska