O’Malley Road project gets early start on construction; some wonder what happened to the trees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those who have driven on O’Malley Road in Anchorage lately, may have noticed the construction season is off to an early start. Crews are putting in underground utilities in preparation for road work that is part of Phase 2 of the O’Malley Reconstruction Project.

The $22 million project will include widening the road from Livingston Street to Hillside Drive, putting in a center turn lane and pedestrian paths on both sides. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Project Engineer Frank Lee said working in the wintertime is unusual, but the plan is to relocate utilities as soon as possible so the roadwork can get underway.

“We’ve been inconveniencing a lot of people, and the faster we get out of here, the faster they can enjoy the new roads and pathways,” he said.

The project includes something many residents don’t seem to be enjoying. Lee said he’s heard from quite a few who are concerned about the number of trees that have been cleared.

“When the utility company came and they started putting in their lines, there was still a lot of root matter and other trees that were in the way,” he said. “So we had to do a little bit of extra clearing for that. But I think that’s what a lot of people got confused on, because the first time they went through they went to the right of way, and then the second time they went through, they cleared to the easement.”

State transportation department Communications Director Shannon McCarthy clarified that the right of way for the majority of project is 100 feet on the north side of the road and 75 feet on the south side. Lee said the utility easement can stretch an additional 10 to 20 feet.

Some residents were surprised to see where their property ends, and the easements begin. Stan Summers said he found out a few years ago that his property line was not where he expected when another utility came to do work.

Summers attended all the public hearings for the O’Malley project and said he feels like the transportation department is working with him. Still, he understands why others might have concerns about their privacy.

“They take out all these trees along here, and all of a sudden, all of these houses are very exposed that we hardly even knew were there before because of all the trees,” Summers said.

Lee said they are trying to keep as much of the natural landscape as possible as the project moves forward. Actual roadwork is expected to begin in early May and last through the summer. Lee said people should be on the lookout for detours and delays and, as always, slow down in a construction corridor.

