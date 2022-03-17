Passing snow showers possible across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another warm stretch of weather has allowed temperatures to hover near or above freezing this morning. This comes as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska continues to reinforce the warmth and moisture from Southcentral to Southeast. While most of the impacts have been felt along coastal regions of Southcentral, some passing snow showers could build into Anchorage thorugh the middle of the day. Should this occur, limited accumulation can be expected with less than an inch of snow. Closer to the coast, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected, with an additional chance of seeing a wintry mix as temperatures warm near 40.

As lows continue to cycle through the Gulf of Alaska into the weekend, widespread rain will build into the Panhandle, with coastal regions of Southcentral seeing rain and snow. This will keep inland areas of Southcentral with some cloud coverage into the weekend, with daily highs tacking on 1 to 2 degrees of additonal warmth. Highs could possibly climb into the lower 40s for the first day of Spring Sunday.

Looking ahead, while wet weather continues to impact coastal regions of Southcentral and the panhandle, drier weather will headline inland areas. While some flurry activity could be possible into the weekend, expect a significant amount of dry time through the next week.

Daily highs will top out in the upper 30s, while overnight lows fall into the 20s. This freeze-thaw pattern will stay with us for the foreseeable future.

