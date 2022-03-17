Advertisement

Transgender woman posts top time in 500 prelims at NCAAs

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press and CHARLES ODUM
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas moved one step closer to becoming the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA swimming championship by posting the top time in the 500-yard freestyle preliminaries on Thursday.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed in the 500, advanced to Thursday night’s final with her top time of 4 minutes, 33.82 seconds. Her previous best this year was 4:34.06.

Thomas led throughout her heat and extended her lead over Stanford’s Brooke Forde on the final lap. Forde finished second in the heat and sixth overall at 4:38.19.

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Erica Sullivan of Texas finished second in the 500 prelims at 4:36.79, followed by Virginia’s Emma Weyant at 4:37.25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Dunleavy says state can pay a $3,700 PFD with a $3.6 billion surplus, but some legislators are skeptical
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Person of interest in Anchorage homicide case taken into custody after trying to run from officers, police say
Uluao “Junior” Aumavae speaks to the Anchorage Assembly during his confirmation hearing on...
Anchorage Assembly confirms acting chief equity officer as lawsuit with Bronson administration continues
Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod live blog: Next wave of mushers closing in on Nome
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater