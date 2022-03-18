Alaska House advances new campaign contribution limits bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - In a late night floor session on Wednesday, the Alaska House of Representatives passed a bill onto the Senate to establish new campaign contribution limits in Alaska.

House Bill 234 passed on a 21-18 vote along caucus lines. The bipartisan House majority coalition voted together in favor of it while the Republican House minority caucus voted against it.

A federal appeals court struck down most of Alaska’s campaign contribution limits as unconstitutional last year. A state regulator declined to impose new ones earlier this month.

If approved by the Senate, and signed into law by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, HB 234 would establish several new limits that increase with inflation every 10 years:

There would be a $2,000 limit from individuals to candidates over a campaign period which would double to $4,000 for joint tickets for governor and lieutenant governor

A campaign would be limited to receiving 25% of its funds from out-of-state donors

Organizations like unions and corporations would have a $4,000 donation limit to candidates per campaign period

Anchorage Rep. Calvin Schrage, who is not affiliated with a party, introduced HB 234 and said caps over a campaign period instead of per year is fair for everyone. Incumbents often file to run in the year before the election and have had a fundraising advantage with annual limits over challengers who file a few months before ballots are cast, he argued.

Supporters of campaign caps have been concerned about the outsized impact big donors could have in Alaska politics with unlimited donations. There are also concerns about the potential for political corruption with legislators citing the Veco scandal.

Opponents of HB 234 spoke about the impact campaign limits could have in chilling free speech. They cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Citizens United decision in 2010 that removed limits on donations to SuperPACs, or independent expenditure groups as they’re known in Alaska.

“We should not be limiting an individual’s right to freedom of speech via campaign contributions,” said Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, in opposition to the bill.

Republican minority members unsuccessfully tried to amend the bill with some election-related priorities, including one proposal to more easily allow hand recounts in disputed races. Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, suggested election reforms could become part of Senate debates on this bill.

Some campaign limits still exist in state law, including from political parties, which are at higher figures than those in HB 234. Rep. Sara Rasmussen, R-Anchorage, who doesn’t sit with either caucus, voted against the bill, saying leaving those limits unchanged would create a disparity for independent and unaffiliated candidates.

Nine other states have unlimited campaign donations, while 40 states have some type of caps. Alaskan voters overwhelmingly supported the now-defunct $500 per-year-limit through a ballot initiative in 2006.

Dunleavy, though, has come out against implementing new limits. His office released a prepared statement on Thursday:

“Alaska’s previous limit on campaign contributions limited the free speech rights of Alaskans and was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. Alaska is now one of several states across the country that allow individuals to contribute any amount they choose to a candidate running for elected office.

“Governor Dunleavy believes unlimited individual contributions from Alaskans to the candidates they support are allowable, as long as rigorous campaign disclosure requirements are in place so Alaskans will know where every dollar is coming from,” it says.

Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Anchorage, argued that the governor’s stated support for unlimited campaign contributions would reduce the chances of new limits passing this year. Kawasaki has his own contribution limits bill before the Senate State Affairs Committee, but the legislative session is quickly running to its end on May 19.

Wasilla Republican Mike Shower chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee and said earlier in the month that he wants to hear all pending bills. He voiced support for some type of campaign limits.

“I do think there has to be some reasonable limitations on things, but of course it has to be survivable to any court challenges,” he said at the time.

The governor is up for reelection this year under the state’s new ranked-choice voting system and so are 59 of 60 state legislators due to redistricting.

