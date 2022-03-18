Alaska reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 510 new cases — 217 on Wednesday and 293 on Thursday. Of those, seven were nonresident cases. Cases for the previous seven days are down 39% when compared to the week of March 4-10. However, case numbers were inflated in the March 9 report due to delayed data processing in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region.

The state remains in the “high” alert status for case rates, according to the health department.

Alaska sits second in the nationwide ranking for community transmission among states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has a seven-day case rate of 219.5 cases per 100,000 people, only behind Idaho. This is down from a case rate of 229.2 on Wednesday.

There have been 1,169 deaths of Alaska residents attributed to COVID-19 in Alaska, as well as 33 COVID-19 deaths among nonresidents. The state only reports new deaths on Wednesdays.

There are currently 39 people in Alaska hospitalized with COVID-19, which is up from 37 in Wednesday’s report. Among all people hospitalized, 3% of people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there are three people hospitalized that currently require a ventilator. Across the state, there are 33 adult intensive care unit beds available, with seven available in Anchorage.

Vaccine rates remain largely stagnant, with 71.3% of residents, military members and veterans having received at least one vaccination dose and 64.1% completing their primary immunization series. Booster shots have been administered to 27.1% of residents.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.