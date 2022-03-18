Advertisement

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Dan Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his press office.

Sullivan tested positive with a breakthrough case, according to the statement. Breakthrough cases occur in people who are fully vaccinated.

The senator was in Florida visiting family at the time of the positive test.

Stay up to date with the Alaska's News Source Digital Digest

“He is experiencing very mild symptoms and will be isolating and following CDC recommendations,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Crews are relocating utilities as part of the O'Malley Road Reconstruction project.
O’Malley Road project gets early start on construction; some wonder what happened to the trees
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Anchorage police officer hospitalized in shooting, SWAT team on scene in Ingra Street standoff
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Kotlik man indicted on charges after woman strangled, dog stabbed
An Anchorage hairdresser donated over $3,000 worth of beauty supplies to Abused Women’s Aid in...
Anchorage hairdresser donates over $3,000 worth of beauty supplies to domestic violence shelter

Latest News

AP
Alaska reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
ASD host 50th annual art show
Anchorage School District hosts 50th annual Art Month Show
Anchorage police officer hospitalized in shooting, SWAT team on scene in Ingra Street standoff
Anchorage police officer hospitalized in shooting, SWAT team on scene in Ingra Street standoff
Fastcast March 18, 2022