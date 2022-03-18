Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Dan Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his press office.

Sullivan tested positive with a breakthrough case, according to the statement. Breakthrough cases occur in people who are fully vaccinated.

The senator was in Florida visiting family at the time of the positive test.

“He is experiencing very mild symptoms and will be isolating and following CDC recommendations,” the statement said.

