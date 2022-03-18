Charges forwarded for student after report of firearm discharge at Redington Jr/Sr High School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Charges for a student at Redington Jr/Sr High School have been referred to the Division of Juvenile Justice after reports that the student allegedly discharged a firearm outside the school, officials say.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the school in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of an “incident” shortly after students were released from class.

“Initial reports indicated that a student discharged a firearm on school property outside of the school building,” troopers wrote in an online dispatch report.

According to the report, school staff responded to the area and “secured the student and the firearm” until troopers got there. No students, staff or community members were harmed, troopers said.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident, they said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.