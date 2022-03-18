Ingra Street closed for six blocks due to SWAT presence

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have blocked Ingra Street from 9th to 15th Avenues due to a “disturbance involving a weapon”, according to a community alert Friday morning.

A SWAT team has also been called out to help resolve the situation, as well as a Crisis Negotiation Team.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and not to post photos or videos of the scene that may give away tactical positioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.