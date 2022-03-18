Ingra Street closed for six blocks due to SWAT presence
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:10 AM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have blocked Ingra Street from 9th to 15th Avenues due to a “disturbance involving a weapon”, according to a community alert Friday morning.
A SWAT team has also been called out to help resolve the situation, as well as a Crisis Negotiation Team.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and not to post photos or videos of the scene that may give away tactical positioning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
