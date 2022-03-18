March lows spin through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saint Patrick’s Day turned out to be “snow” quiet in Anchorage, with many remembering the day from 20 years ago when heavy snow of 22 inches blanketed the Anchorage area, and a total of 29 inches plus fell for the whole snowstorm. In 2022, it was just a light dusting for the city this year though, as .02 inches fell.

There are two low pressure systems — a small one and a dominant one — spinning through the Gulf of Alaska. The larger low will be the primary weather driver through Friday and the weekend. Colder air and stronger winds on the back edge of the low will mean a windy Friday and weekend in Cold Bay, Sand Point and King Cove.

For southeast Alaska and Prince William Sound, expect rounds of rain interspersed with snow at times.

