Advertisement

Mat-Su law enforcement suspects circulation of lethal batch of heroin

The Alaska State Troopers reported six people have died as a result of suspected heroin...
The Alaska State Troopers reported six people have died as a result of suspected heroin overdoses over the last 30 days, deaths which the troopers believe are connected to a lethal batch of heroin currently circulating the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers reported that six people have died as a result of suspected heroin overdoses over the last 30 days, deaths which the troopers believe are connected to a lethal batch of heroin currently circulating in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

In an online dispatch report, troopers encouraged anyone using illegal drugs in the Mat-Su to take extreme precaution. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ Project Hope will provide Narcan without cost to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Troopers wrote that 17 other overdose emergencies have been reported along with the six people who have died over the last 30 days.

“There is a tidal wave of illicit narcotics such as heroin being trafficked throughout Alaska,” Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said via email. “Unfortunately illicit drugs take the lives of too many Alaskans every year. The Alaska State Troopers are committed to aggressively investigating and disrupting drug trafficking occurring throughout Alaska.”

Alaska Statute 11.71.311 prevents someone from being prosecuted for certain drug offenses if that person “sought, in good faith, medical or law enforcement assistance for another person who the person reasonably believed was experiencing a drug overdose.”

The dispatch posted by troopers encouraged anyone with information about drug trafficking in the Mat-Su to contact troopers at 907-352-5401, submit a tip online or through the AKtips smartphone app.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Anchorage police officer hospitalized in shooting, SWAT team on scene in Ingra Street standoff
A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Crews are relocating utilities as part of the O'Malley Road Reconstruction project.
O’Malley Road project gets early start on construction; some wonder what happened to the trees
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Kotlik man indicted on charges after woman strangled, dog stabbed
Redington Jr/Sr High School in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Charges forwarded for student after report of firearm discharge at Redington Jr/Sr High School

Latest News

AP
Alaska reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
Sen. Dan Sullivan talks on legacy, friendship of Sen. John McCain.
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
ASD host 50th annual art show
Anchorage School District hosts 50th annual Art Month Show
Anchorage police officer hospitalized in shooting, SWAT team on scene in Ingra Street standoff
Anchorage police officer hospitalized in shooting, SWAT team on scene in Ingra Street standoff