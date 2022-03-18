Mat-Su law enforcement suspects circulation of lethal batch of heroin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers reported that six people have died as a result of suspected heroin overdoses over the last 30 days, deaths which the troopers believe are connected to a lethal batch of heroin currently circulating in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

In an online dispatch report, troopers encouraged anyone using illegal drugs in the Mat-Su to take extreme precaution. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ Project Hope will provide Narcan without cost to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Troopers wrote that 17 other overdose emergencies have been reported along with the six people who have died over the last 30 days.

“There is a tidal wave of illicit narcotics such as heroin being trafficked throughout Alaska,” Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said via email. “Unfortunately illicit drugs take the lives of too many Alaskans every year. The Alaska State Troopers are committed to aggressively investigating and disrupting drug trafficking occurring throughout Alaska.”

Alaska Statute 11.71.311 prevents someone from being prosecuted for certain drug offenses if that person “sought, in good faith, medical or law enforcement assistance for another person who the person reasonably believed was experiencing a drug overdose.”

The dispatch posted by troopers encouraged anyone with information about drug trafficking in the Mat-Su to contact troopers at 907-352-5401, submit a tip online or through the AKtips smartphone app.

