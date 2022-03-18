Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”

U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines’ protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19. The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to “urgently” approve more funding for the federal government to secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, either for additional booster shots or variant-specific immunizations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Dunleavy says state can pay a $3,700 PFD with a $3.6 billion surplus, but some legislators are skeptical
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Person of interest in Anchorage homicide case taken into custody after trying to run from officers, police say
Uluao “Junior” Aumavae speaks to the Anchorage Assembly during his confirmation hearing on...
Anchorage Assembly confirms acting chief equity officer as lawsuit with Bronson administration continues
Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title

Latest News

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American citizen killed by Russian artillery fire in Ukraine
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors.
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors