Some rural communities to see changes in weather alert dissemination

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Watches, warnings, and alerts are seen and heard across Alaska.

The weather alerts that crawl at the bottom of TV screens, or the ones that trigger an alarm on your smartphone or other electronic device, both deliver potentially life-saving information into your home. The alerting system used by the National Weather Service is based on zones which are areas defined by population or other political boundaries. The challenge, however, is that weather doesn’t always match these human defined boundaries.

Local effects such as elevation, terrain, and proximity to large bodies of water can cause highly variable weather among zones, making alignment of the two difficult, especially in a state as big as Alaska. But with improved mapping and communication, the Weather Service is beginning to change and improve upon this.

“Well, we’re really excited to make this change, to align our jurisdictions with the boroughs and political boundaries because It’s an improvement to our services, and it allows us to target the right people with our alerts and warnings.” Dissemination Program Manager for the National Weather Service Alaska Region Tim Steffen said.

With three Weather Service forecast offices in the state, where your alert is coming from may change with this update on March 22, but now it will focus more on your immediate surroundings.

“What you’re going to see is that previously, where there was a lot of unintended over-alerting in some areas, because we weren’t aligned with those,” Steffen said. “Say a particular weather service product from the Juneau office was alerting other areas significantly farther to the north just because of how we were aligned, but these alignments we’re making with boroughs and political boundaries are going to really limit the extent to which those warnings are being sent out to the public.”

The three areas experiencing this change are namely for those in the Cordova, Valdez, and the Copper River basin, along with those surrounding the Alaska Range, and finally those along the western Kuskokwim River. For more specific information on how your town or village might be affected by this change, learn about Alaska region zone changes on the National Weather Service site.

