‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) - A rare snake in Florida was killed while eating a centipede, which officials say is uncommon.

The animals were found dead at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo earlier this week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) said the state-threatened rim rock crowned snake is seldom ever seen because it lives under debris, rocks and cavities in limestone. It only grows 7-9 inches long.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

FWRI says other species of crowned snake often eat centipedes, but this is the first known record of a rim rock crowned snake eating a centipede.

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”

The dead snake and dead centipede will be given to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

FWRI says the last rim rock crowned snake to even be seen in the Key Largo area was reported in 2015.

