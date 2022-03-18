Advertisement

Winter days are numbered, as spring officially begins Sunday

Active weather will still remain for coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will continue to keep clouds and areas of rain and snow in the forecast through the weekend. While most of the impacts will be felt for coastal regions, inland areas of Southcentral will see a slight chance for a passing wintry mix through the day. Most of the wintry mix will fall as it lifts in over the Chugach Mountains, but some minor chances will still linger through the Anchorage Bowl and into the valley for your Friday.

The aforementioned low will set up shop in the gulf, keeping most of the active weather fixated on Southcentral, where several days of rain and wintry mix can be expected. With highs for the panhandle expected to top out in the 40s daily, we’ll also continue to see daily snow melt adding into the rain. Don’t be surprised to see some very minor flooding in poor drainage areas.

Coastal regions of Southcentral will also see the potential for a wintry mix into the weekend, although the activity will be more scattered in nature than what we’ve seen the past few days.

If you have any plans this weekend, inland regions of Southcentral will see some sunshine. This is good news for those wanting to get outdoors and take to the slopes. One thing to keep in mind is that as the days continue to get longer, afternoon highs warmer and more sunshine returns to the region, we’ll see the potential for some avalanche concerns. Remain vigilant and keep to the latest forecast for the backcountry in the weeks ahead.

Spring officialy begins Sunday at 7:33 in the morning.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the Big Lake Elementary School sign taken on March 15, 2022.
Troopers identify body found near Big Lake Elementary as 16-year-old, call death suspicious
Crews are relocating utilities as part of the O'Malley Road Reconstruction project.
O’Malley Road project gets early start on construction; some wonder what happened to the trees
Anchorage police and a SWAT team blocked Ingra Street between 9th and 15th Avenues March 18,...
Ingra Street closed for 6 blocks due to SWAT presence
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Kotlik man indicted on charges after woman strangled, dog stabbed
An Anchorage hairdresser donated over $3,000 worth of beauty supplies to Abused Women’s Aid in...
Anchorage hairdresser donates over $3,000 worth of beauty supplies to domestic violence shelter

Latest News

Winters days are numbered, as spring officially begins Sunday
Winters days are numbered, as spring officially begins Sunday
JP-7-day 3-17-22
March lows spin through the weekend
Some rural communities to see changes in weather alert dissemination, becoming more targeted...
Some rural communities to see changes in weather alert dissemination
Passing snow showers possible across Southcentral
Passing snow showers possible across Southcentral Alaska