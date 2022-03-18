Winter days are numbered, as spring officially begins Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will continue to keep clouds and areas of rain and snow in the forecast through the weekend. While most of the impacts will be felt for coastal regions, inland areas of Southcentral will see a slight chance for a passing wintry mix through the day. Most of the wintry mix will fall as it lifts in over the Chugach Mountains, but some minor chances will still linger through the Anchorage Bowl and into the valley for your Friday.

The aforementioned low will set up shop in the gulf, keeping most of the active weather fixated on Southcentral, where several days of rain and wintry mix can be expected. With highs for the panhandle expected to top out in the 40s daily, we’ll also continue to see daily snow melt adding into the rain. Don’t be surprised to see some very minor flooding in poor drainage areas.

Coastal regions of Southcentral will also see the potential for a wintry mix into the weekend, although the activity will be more scattered in nature than what we’ve seen the past few days.

If you have any plans this weekend, inland regions of Southcentral will see some sunshine. This is good news for those wanting to get outdoors and take to the slopes. One thing to keep in mind is that as the days continue to get longer, afternoon highs warmer and more sunshine returns to the region, we’ll see the potential for some avalanche concerns. Remain vigilant and keep to the latest forecast for the backcountry in the weeks ahead.

Spring officialy begins Sunday at 7:33 in the morning.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.