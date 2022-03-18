Advertisement

Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth

Baby girl died shortly after birth
Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators said the 34-year-old woman was an avid drug user while she was pregnant with a little girl. (Source: WALA)
By Tyler Fingert and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Amanda Malpas was mostly quiet on her way to jail Thursday.

Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators said the 34-year-old woman was an avid drug user while she was pregnant with a little girl, and that drug use killed the baby, WALA reported.

“Are you feeling remorseful at all?” a reporter asked. “Of course,” she said.

Investigators said Malpas admitted to using heroin and meth while pregnant, even shooting up while giving birth at her West Mobile home on March 5. The sheriff’s office said paramedics arrived to find the needle still in her arm.

“She admitted that when she felt the labor pains and felt the child breaching, she did self-administer a large dose of heroin,” said Sgt. Mark Bailey with Mobile County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit.

Malpas and the baby, who was struggling to breathe, were rushed to Providence Hospital. Investigators say more than an hour after arriving, the baby died.

“This is different, usually don’t have a woman give birth in her own residence and inject herself during childbirth with a large dose of heroin intentionally,” Bailey said.

Malpas is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death, and investigators said it carries the same penalty as murder.

“I’m sorry,” she said as she was taken to jail.

Despite that statement, she has not shown any remorse throughout the investigation, detectives said.

The sheriff’s department said she has other kids but does not have custody.

“In this situation, it’s an intentional act. It’s not just a reckless act, but it’s an intentional act,” Bailey said.

Once in the back of the police car, the tears started flowing.

Once the toxicology report comes back, the sheriff’s department said the charges could be upgraded to murder.

Maplas is set to have a bond hearing Friday morning in front of Judge Zack Moore.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

