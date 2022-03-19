Advertisement

Craig Campbell named interim airport manager at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced in a press release on Friday that Craig Campbell has accepted his appointment as the interim airport manager at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Campbell was previously Alaska’s lieutenant governor, served two roles in Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration, and is currently listed as the vice chair of the Alaska Republican Party.

Campbell was named chief of Bronson’s staff at a June press conference. His role was shifted in August to the director of policy and programs after Sami Graham was named Bronson’s chief of staff immediately following her failed confirmation hearing as library director. Campbell served as director of policy and programs for just under two months before he departed the administration in favor of a return to the aerospace industry.

The press release highlighted Campbell’s 35 years of service in the U.S. Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard. Campbell was also the Alaska Aerospace Corporation’s president and CEO from 2012-2018 and has 15 years of aviation consulting experience, according to the release. The airport manager position has been vacant since Jim Szczesniak left his post vacant in February.

“I am pleased to have Craig step into this role,” DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner for Aviation John Binder said. “Mr. Campbell has extensive aviation and aerospace management experience, and will provide ANC a steady hand until a permanent Airport Manager can be selected.”

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is the second-busiest cargo airport in the U.S. and the fourth busiest cargo airport in the world, and one in every 10 jobs in Anchorage has an association with the airport, the release said.

