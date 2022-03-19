Advertisement

Gulf low spins through the weekend

Anchorage will see periods of sunshine
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low pressure system will continue to spin in the Gulf of Alaska through the weekend, but the Anchorage area is far enough away that it will see little impact.

Prince William Sound stretching east and south of the Panhandle are where rain, snow and gusty winds associated with the low will push through.

Also, heavy snow and high winds are going to blast past the Aleutians this weekend. Cold Bay and Unalaska may have to deal with snow and snowdrifts for parts of their weekend.

