Outpouring of support continues after Congressman Don Young’s death

Alaska’s lone Congressman since 1973, the death of Don Young on Friday as he was traveling home to Alaska has resulted in an outpouring of support — and criticism — for the man who has been the only representative many Alaskans have ever had during their entire lives.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s lone Congressman since 1973, the death of Don Young on Friday as he was traveling home to Alaska has resulted in an outpouring of support — and criticism — for the man who has been the only representative many Alaskans have ever had in Congress.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden released a statement issuing condolences from he and his wife Jill to Young’s family and to all Alaskans.

“He always stayed true to who he was and the people of Alaska he represented. Tough. Loyal. A consensus builder,” Biden said. “He was larger than life, but always focused on Alaskans’ everyday lives. As Dean of the House, he was the longest-serving House Republican in history—but cherished photos of his legislation being signed into law by ten presidents, Republicans and Democrats. There is no doubt that few legislators have left a greater mark on their state. Don’s legacy lives on in the infrastructure projects he delighted in steering across Alaska.”

Among the elected officials who issued their thoughts on the legacy of Young’s 49-year history in Congress was U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, who had worked with Young in representing Alaskans in Washington, D.C. since Sullivan was elected over seven years ago.

Alaska Senator Josh Revak has represented District M in Juneau since 2019, but worked for Young prior to his appointment to the Senate.

