Pedestrian dead after collision with truck

File photo of the Anchorage Police Department.
File photo of the Anchorage Police Department.(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that a woman died early Saturday morning after she was hit by a truck on Fifth Avenue near Karluk Street.

Police wrote in a community alert that at 1:57 a.m., a truck moving west across Fifth Avenue struck an adult woman who had begun crossing the street “in or near a crosswalk.”

The woman was declared dead on scene at 2:03 a.m., according to a spokesperson for police. Police wrote that the driver cooperated with the investigation. Police closed all lanes of Fifth Avenue until 8:30 a.m. when the community alert was updated.

Police wrote that no charges have been filed yet.

