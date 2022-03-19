Pedestrian dead after collision with truck
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that a woman died early Saturday morning after she was hit by a truck on Fifth Avenue near Karluk Street.
Police wrote in a community alert that at 1:57 a.m., a truck moving west across Fifth Avenue struck an adult woman who had begun crossing the street “in or near a crosswalk.”
The woman was declared dead on scene at 2:03 a.m., according to a spokesperson for police. Police wrote that the driver cooperated with the investigation. Police closed all lanes of Fifth Avenue until 8:30 a.m. when the community alert was updated.
Police wrote that no charges have been filed yet.
