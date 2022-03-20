Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Don Young of Alaska.
Alaska Rep. Don Young dies at 88
File photo of the Anchorage Police Department.
Pedestrian dead after collision with truck
Alaska’s lone Congressman since 1973, the death of Don Young on Friday as he was traveling home...
Outpouring of support continues after Rep. Don Young’s death
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Man accused of shooting Anchorage police officer in early morning standoff taken into custody
Reitan wins the Red Lantern
Iditarod live blog: Apayauq Reitan wins Red Lantern as Yuka Honda finishes just minutes ahead

Latest News

File photo of the Anchorage Police Department.
Police investigating suspicious death in Northeast Anchorage
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's ready for negotiations with Russian President...
Ukrainian president warns of 3rd world war if negotiations fail