Police investigating suspicious death in Northeast Anchorage

File photo of the Anchorage Police Department.
File photo of the Anchorage Police Department.(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say that they are investigating a death in a neighborhood in Northeast Anchorage.

In a community alert, police wrote that they responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday concerning an adult male who had died near 1800 Kalgin Street. Police wrote that the medical examiner will make the determination as to the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

