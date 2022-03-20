Police investigating suspicious death in Northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say that they are investigating a death in a neighborhood in Northeast Anchorage.

In a community alert, police wrote that they responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday concerning an adult male who had died near 1800 Kalgin Street. Police wrote that the medical examiner will make the determination as to the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

