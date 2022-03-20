Advertisement

Record heat for Anchorage to kick off a warm week ahead

High temperatures push into the mid to upper 40s Saturday
Record-setting heat Saturday
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday was the last official full day of winter, but temperatures were already quite spring-like. Normal high temperatures in mid-March are in the low 30s but Anchorage hit 47° Saturday setting a new record high temperature for March 19th, beating out the old record of 43° set back in 1998.

The warm trend will continue for much of Southcentral this week with high temperatures holding in the upper 30s and low 40s, with the exception of a brief “cool-down” to the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday. Spring begins at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, March 13th.

Check out the video above for your full state-wide forecast.

