Alaska reports 358 COVID-19 cases over last 3 days as overall case decline continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 350 additional COVID-19 infections on Monday for the last three days, as the overall decline in cases continues. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly compared to last week.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 358 COVID-19 cases on Monday — 170 cases for Friday, 113 for Saturday and 75 for Sunday. Of those cases, just four were among nonresidents.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alaska rose slightly to 43 as of Monday, according to state data, compared to 39 on Friday. The state’s hospital data dashboard shows there are three COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and 32 adult ICU beds available statewide.

Of all the people currently hospitalized in Alaska, just 3.6% are being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Alaska ranks second out of all U.S. states for its rate of new cases per capita. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alaska has a rate of 199.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last week, second only to Idaho’s case rate.

After a data processing lag was resolved and a large number of COVID-19 cases for the Yukon-Kuskokwim region were reported in bulk earlier this month, causing Alaska’s new cases to appear to climb, the state’s case count is again trending down. State case data shows a 46% decrease in new cases this past week compared to the week of March 7-13. That decrease percentage is impacted by the bulk report of cases on March 9.

According to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard, 71.3% of all eligible Alaskans along with veterans and military members have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 64.2% are now fully vaccinated. State data shows 27.1% of Alaska residents age 5 and older have received a booster shot.

Since the pandemic began in Alaska, the state has recorded a total of 1,169 Alaska residents and 33 nonresidents whose deaths have been related to the virus. The state now only reports newly identified COVID-19 deaths on Wednesdays.

