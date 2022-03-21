Anchorage mayor proposes renaming Port of Alaska after late Rep. Don Young

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson on Monday announced a proposal to rename the Port of Alaska after Rep. Don Young, who died Friday at the age of 88.

Bronson said he was initiating Anchorage Assembly approval for a Citizen Naming Panel to start the process of renaming the port as the “Don Young Port of Alaska.”

Bronson released the following statement in a news release:

“As the longest serving U.S. Congressman and Dean of the House, Don was one of Alaska’s biggest champions. As Chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee he was instrumental in bringing federal dollars to the Port of Alaska. His tireless work for Alaska over the last 49 years has made a tremendous impact across generations for the Port of Alaska, which provides food and supplies for 90 percent of the state. He met with my administration multiple times to help expedite permitting, secure funding, and advance the Port Modernization Program. I am asking for the Anchorage Assembly to join me in honoring Congressman Young in recognition for all that he did for the Municipality.”

After holding public meetings and considering code requirements, the naming panel will make a recommendation back to the assembly.

The proposal will be introduced at Tuesday’s assembly meeting.

Anchorage municipal code allows for the renaming of municipal facilities in recognition of people who have “substantially contributed to the municipality, the state, or the nation.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.