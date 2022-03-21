Advertisement

Bail set for man accused of shooting at officers, injuring 1, in Anchorage standoff

Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.
Anchorage police respond to a standoff on East 10th Avenue off Ingra Street in Anchorage.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage District Court set bail amounts for 28-year-old Dillon Spring, who is charged with 18 separate felony counts of attempted murder and assault following the Friday morning standoff with police and shooting that sent one officer to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, Spring is in Department of Corrections custody and facing $600,000 in total bail — $300,000 in cash performance and $300,000 in cash appearance — as well as release conditions of Pretrial Enforcement Division supervision with electronic monitoring of house arrest and a court-approved third-party custodian.

“Spring is alleged to have fired numerous shots at several Anchorage Police Department Officers executing a search warrant on March 18, 2022,” the Department of Law release said.

Following the standoff with police on Friday morning, Spring was charged with five counts of first-degree attempted murder, seven counts of first-degree assault and six counts of third-degree assault. In the press release, the department detailed that Spring had four open criminal cases and three separate warrants from July 2021 and August 2021. His most recent charges are for operating under the influence and being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

On Monday, Anchorage police named Brandon Schafer as the officer who was reported to have fired his weapon at Spring during the initial attempt to enter the building. A different Anchorage police officer was reported to have been hit in the lower body multiple times and taken to the hospital.

Police initially responded to 10th Avenue and Ingra Street Friday morning for a report of someone being assaulted with a hammer and evacuated the building Spring was in as well as blocking Ingra Street for six blocks.

The FBI also responded as well as a SWAT team and after hours of negotiation, Spring eventually walked out of the building on his own and was taken into custody. Police wrote that the Office of Special Prosecutions will review the use of force and Anchorage Police Department Internal Affairs will also review the officers’ actions to determine if any policies were violated.

“If convicted at trial, Spring faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the attempted murder charges, up to 20 years for the first-degree assault charges, and up to 5 years for the third-degree assault charges,” the Department of Law release said.

