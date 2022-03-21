Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Two prominent candidates who had announced plans to run for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat also intend to run to serve out the remainder of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term.

Young died Friday at age 88. Special elections will be held to decide who finishes his term, which is set to expire in January. In addition, there will be regular elections to decide who will hold the seat for the next two-year term, beginning in January.

Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Christopher Constant plan to run in both races. Begich’s plans were confirmed by his campaign manager. Constant confirmed his plans.

