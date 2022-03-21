Advertisement

Begich, Constant to run in special Alaska US House election

The U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Capitol.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Two prominent candidates who had announced plans to run for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat also intend to run to serve out the remainder of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term.

Young died Friday at age 88. Special elections will be held to decide who finishes his term, which is set to expire in January. In addition, there will be regular elections to decide who will hold the seat for the next two-year term, beginning in January.

Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Christopher Constant plan to run in both races. Begich’s plans were confirmed by his campaign manager. Constant confirmed his plans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Iditarod Race Marshal Mark Nordman hands the Red Lantern to Apayauq Reitan as she prepares to...
Iditarod live blog: Iditarod 2022 complete, musher’s banquet tonight
Alaska’s lone Congressman since 1973, the death of Don Young on Friday as he was traveling home...
Outpouring of support continues after Rep. Don Young’s death
Saturday was the last official full day of winter, but temperatures were already quite...
Record heat for Anchorage to kick off a warm week ahead

Latest News

Rep. Young meets with supporters
Colleagues, opponents remember Rep. Don Young
Alaska is poised to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances after a state...
Alaska to have unlimited campaign contributions in most instances
Alaska's congressional delegation.
Alaska’s congressional delegation calls for US to ban Russian energy imports
The Alaska Senate
Initiative recognizing Alaska Native tribes to appear on November ballot