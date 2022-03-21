Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy holds press conference to address split of DHSS

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to address the media from Anchorage about the split of the Department...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to address the media from Anchorage about the split of the Department of Health and Social Services into two departments.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to address the media from Anchorage about the split of the Department of Health and Social Services into two departments.

Dunleavy had previously issued the same executive order last year, but withdrew it in March of 2021. This year, the Legislature declined to act on any preventative legislation, and the department will split into the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services.

“The reorganization was designed to not disrupt services to beneficiaries or payments to providers,” DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum said in a press release. “These two departments allow for proper management and support to work on improving critical services delivered to and for Alaskans.”

Governor to discuss DHSS split

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the plan to reorganize and divide the Department of Health and Social Services.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Monday, March 21, 2022

