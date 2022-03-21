Advertisement

Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol

With billions of federal dollars allocated to the state of Alaska for infrastructure projects...
With billions of federal dollars allocated to the state of Alaska for infrastructure projects over the coming years, Representative Don Young is asking for input from Alaskans on how they’d like to see the money spent.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The late Alaska Congressman Don Young will receive the high honor of lying in state in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, according to a release from his office and the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Young died Friday at the age of 88 while traveling back to Alaska.

Speaker Pelosi made the announcement, according to the release, that Young would lie in state March 29, a spot where only the nation’s most prominent political members have the honor of being remembered after death.

As Alaska’s lone representative in Congress, Young served the state since 1973, after winning a special election in the wake of the disappearance of Democratic Congressman Nick Begich, who died in a plane crash while actively serving in office. Begich posthumously won the 1972 election for Alaska’s House seat.

Young had been the longest-serving member of Congress, a distinguished career that spanned 25 terms in the House of Representatives, and was named Dean of the House in 2017 following the retirement of Rep. John Conyers.

