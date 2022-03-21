Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a death they say is suspicious on Kalgin Street in Northeast Anchorage.
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Northeast Anchorage homicide case
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Showering tributes for an Alaska giant in Washington
Iditarod Race Marshal Mark Nordman hands the Red Lantern to Apayauq Reitan as she prepares to...
Iditarod live blog: Iditarod 2022 complete, musher’s banquet tonight
Alaska’s lone Congressman since 1973, the death of Don Young on Friday as he was traveling home...
Outpouring of support continues after Rep. Don Young’s death
File photo of the Anchorage Police Department.
Pedestrian dead after collision with truck

Latest News

Remembering Don Young on Capitol Hill
Late Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram on ‘extremism’ charges
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Keara Anderson beat over 16,000 applicants and won 10k to bring her film idea to life.
Alaska filmmakers win Netflix and Adobe competition