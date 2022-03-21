Spring sunshine remains across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following an exceptional weekend of sunshine and warmth, Monday will bring more of the same. Thanks to an area of high pressure in the Bering Sea, will see continued sunny skies across a large portion of Alaska. The only exception will be for portions of the Aleutians and Southeast, where rain/snow can be expected through the day. The latter of which will easily see half an inch to an inch of rain into the evening hours. This comes as southwesterly flow continues to pull in plenty of warmth and moisture into the panhandle, where up to an inch of rain can be expected for parts of Southeast into the evening.

The week ahead features a fairly dry weather pattern across much of Southcentral, with highs holding in the 30s and 40s. This will continue what has already been a warm year across the region. The average temperature since the beginning of the year is around 26 degrees, which is the 6th warmest start to the year on record. During late March, our average high usually sits in the mid 30s, by the end of the week, we’ll be nearly 10 degrees warmer.

The biggest impact we’ll deal with this week will be windy conditions. Starting tonight into Wednesday morning, winds will increase across Southcentral. This comes as an area of low pressure lifts into the Gulf of Alaska, increasing the pressure gradient. As a result winds across the region will gust 25 to 50 mph into Tuesday morning, with higher gusts along the hillside and Turnagain Arm.

While we stay dry across the region, the middle of the week could bring a slight chance for a wintry mix. While most of the impacts will be felt across coastal regions, some scattered chances do build into inland regions by Wednesday.

Have a wonderful Monday!

