Sunny start to spring continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Happy Spring, 2022. The vernal equinox — the astronomical start of spring — occurred this morning at 7:33 a.m. Alaska time.

While not as warm as Saturday’s record high temperature of 47 degrees, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport did record temperatures in the lower 40s on Sunday, again well above normal for this time of year, which is not a bad weekend to welcome in Spring.

Sunshine will continue again on Monday, but colder air will continue to slip south into Southcentral Alaska, so temperatures will only register a few degrees above normal, generally in the middle to upper 30s. Low pressure, however, will begin to move from the North Pacific into the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday and begin to intensify, this will first mean an increase in clouds by Tuesday afternoon across the region.

Those clouds will thicken Wednesday morning, with snow, possibly mixed with rain, developing late Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday though, enough warm air will have moved in for all of the precipitation in the immediate Anchorage area to fall as rain, but the higher elevations over the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound will still deal with a mix of rain and wet snow, depending upon elevation.

This same low pressure system will be responsible for a soggy start to the week in Southeast Alaska. While temperatures on Monday morning will be cold enough for snow at elevations greater than 200 feet, warm air will continue to stream in as that low pressure intensifies on Tuesday, so that by Tuesday afternoon, snow levels will have risen to almost 1,500 feet. Needless to say, the population centers will see a cold, wet, and rainy start to the week — and to spring — unfortunately.

