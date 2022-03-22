Anchorage Athena Society inducts 13 women

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce awarded 13 special women with honors on Monday for their positive impact on the community.

The chamber held the annual Athena Society luncheon at the Dena’ina Center in downtown Anchorage, inducting the women into the society.

Inductees are selected based on the recognition of their outstanding leadership and excellence in their business or profession and their community service outside of job requirements.

One of the inductees, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, received a standing ovation as she approached the podium to accept her award.

This year’s highest honor, the leadership award, went to Bonnie Jack who serves as the volunteer administrator for the Anchorage Athena Society.

“Anchorage Athena is a model organization for the 21st century,” Jack said in her acceptance speech. “But shouldn’t there be more — not just celebrating past accomplishments but looking to the future as to how we can make our community, our state, and our nation better.”

Also recognized were the 2020 inductees, who, because of the pandemic, did not have a ceremony that year.

Included in the class of 2022 are:

Anne Zink, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska, Dept. Of Health & Social Services

April Kyle, President/CEO of Southcentral Foundation

Carol Fraser, Vice President of Aspen Hotels of Alaska

Celeste Hodge Growden, President/CEO of the Alaska Black Caucus

Gretchen Cuddy, Co-Owner and Operator of Susitna Flats, LLC

Joelle Hall, President of the AFL-CIO

Kathy Hurlburt, MD, Owner of Dr. Kathy Hurlburt MD Internal Medicine Practice

Michael Fredericks, President of SALT

Moira K. Smith, Vice President and General Counsel of Enstar Natural Gas

Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Self-Employed Artist

Tabetha Toloff, Chief Administrative Officer of Cook Inlet Tribal Council

Shauna Hegna, President of Koniag

Crystal Enkvist, Executive Director of Alaska Power Association

