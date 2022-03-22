Breezy weather sticks around through the next few days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures remain on the cool side this morning under mostly clear skies, with breezy conditions.

Areas holding onto winds this morning are seeing temperatures several degrees warmer than surrounding areas, as the winds help mix out the colder conditions. These winds are all thanks to a tightening pressure gradient, as a low pulls into the Gulf of Alaska. While some rain and snow can be expected for coastal regions of Southcentral Alaska, inland areas will just see passing clouds through the day.

Southeast Alaska will continue to see widespread rain for Tuesday, with many areas closing in on an inch or more. Farther north near the Haines Highway and the border, up to 10 inches of snow is possible into Wednesday morning. While the week ahead features more rain in the forecast for the Panhandle, there will be some dry time built in with drier conditions by the weekend.

The biggest impacts for Southcentral through the day will be some winds. Gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph will be felt into Tuesday afternoon, with the greatest of those gusts occurring in the Valley. Winds have already peaked as high as 45 mph for parts of Southcentral, as the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska continues to funnel in the northerly winds.

While winds are set to subside into the evening hours, the week ahead features breezy conditions remaining. The next several days will keep a wintry mix confined to coastal areas of Southcentral, with Thursday evening looking to bring the best shot for inland regions to see a slight chance for some precipitation.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

