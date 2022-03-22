Advertisement

Call the Anchorage elections office if ballot doesn’t show up by March 24

By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage’s elections office sent out over 210,000 ballots last week, with 209 people already sending their vote in as of Monday, according to election officials. However, some have yet to receive their ballot.

The elections team is responsible for all aspects of the municipality’s elections and have been working with the United States Postal Service to make sure people are getting their ballot.

All ballots were delivered to the post office at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, which is near their site where they printed the ballots.

The Deputy Clerk of Elections Jamie Heinz said many ballots were delivered Monday, but the elections team said that if people don’t ballot by Wednesday or Thursday of this week, they should call the elections office at 907-243-8683 so staff can make sure one is sent.

Anchorage voters can track their ballot starting in the next election

Before turning in a ballot for April’s election, here is a tip from the elections department.

“We ask that you sign the outside of it like you would sign your driver’s license,” Heinz said. “We use the signatures as the identity verification and the signatures that we have on file from the State of Alaska voter registration database are often pulled from the DMV and the voter registration applications.”

After people drop their ballot off at either a drop box, election center, or through the mail, they are able to track the ballot and get updates on its location through the city’s ballot tracking website.

